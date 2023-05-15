Say What Now? Minnesota Man Convicted of Beheading Girlfriend While Onlookers Watched [Video]

A Minnesota man has been convicted of killing his girlfriend by beheading her on a public street.

CBS News reports Alexis Saborit 44, on Thursday was found guilty in the killing of America Thayer, 56. The incident took place in July 2021, when Saborit struck Thayer with an 8-pound dumbbell while the couple was in their vehicle in downtown Shakopee, Minnesota. Saborit subsequently decapitated Thayer with a machete.

“[Saborit] used both an 8-pound dumbbell and machete during his assault. [His] decision to put down the dumbbell and use the machete is evidence of a deliberate mental thought process,” the judge wrote in his verdict.

Saborit fled the scene and deposited of the machete, before police arrested him at a Travelodge Hotel where he was staying at the time.

“My mom never deserved to have this happen in the first place,” Thayer’s 42-year-old son, Charles Thayer, said after the verdict, the Star Tribune reported. “This monster deserves to be put away for life.”

Saborit is scheduled to return to court for his review hearing on June 1.