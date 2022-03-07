Say What Now? Married Couples' Throats Slashed While Riding Bikes in Daytona Beach

A married couple was brutally murdered while riding bikes in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The gruesome murder happened on North Wild Olive Avenue in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A passer-by called 911 shortly after 1 AM after finding the pair lying in the grass by the side of the road, thinking they had been the victims of a hit and run.

“Upon arrival, once we observed the injuries, we quickly realized this was anything but a hit and run,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters.

He said they had suffered “multiple stab wounds and lacerations.” Both victims had their throats slashed.

“I’ve gotta be honest with you, this is one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years,” Chief Young said.

The motive remains unknown, and investigators cannot tell if it was a targeted attack, or random.

Police do not believe it was a robbery however, based on the valuables that were left behind on the bodies.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Daytona police.

.@ChiefJakari @DaytonaBchPD on murder of couple riding bicycles home from Main Street between 1 & 2 am this morning, viciously attacked in 700 blk Wild Olive near Riverview pic.twitter.com/VJDLT0OTVz — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) March 6, 2022