Say What Now? Man Who Lost Penis Has New One That Was Built on Arm 6 Years Ago Moved to His Groin: ‘I Feel Like a Real Man Again’

After six years of having a penis on his arm, a British man has finally been able to put his pecker in its proper place.

Malcolm MacDonald, who lost his penis due to a blood infection and had a new one built on his arm, said he feels “like a real man again” in a new documentary detailing the journey to his artificial dick, per the New York Post.

The publication reports that the mechanic had his penis moved from his left arm to his pubic area with a successful surgery. As the Post shares, nerves and blood vessels were swapped from his arm to his new artificial penis, allowing him to establish blood supply, as urologists and plastic surgeons ensured he’d have a working urethra.

The surgery came six years after the phallus was designed, and the move came as a delay due to staff shortages, mix-ups, and the pandemic. In the meantime, people have asked MacDonald “about it when they see me in the pub,” and says it’s even popped out on occasion, once hitting a woman in the head.

“It was a nine-hour op,” he said in his new documentary, appropriately titled The Man With a Penis on His Arm. “The first thing I did was look down and I was like, ‘Oh, my days. They got it this time.’”

For those who may not be up to speed on MacDonald’s penile predicament, the father previously said he “saw my penis go black” and drop “to the floor” following an infection, which prompted him to pick “it up and put it in the bin.” But unlike his former penis, MacDonald’s sex life has not been trashed, as he calls the possibility of engaging in sex with a functioning member “a turning point in my life.”

He requested it be six inches in total, adding two inches to the model, saying surgeons “were happy to listen to what I wanted it to be like, which was amazing.”

“My luck in life hasn’t been too good so far, but it can only go bad for so long, can’t it?” he said. “Can you imagine six years of your life with a penis swinging on your arm? It’s been a nightmare, but it’s gone now.”

Modern medicine is amazing, isn’t it?