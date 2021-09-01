Say What Now? Man Cuts Off His Penis and Throws It Out of Car During Police Chase

39-year-old Tyson Gilbert was on the run when he cut off his own penis and tossed it at the police officers who were pursuing him.

via Complex:

As per local Cookeville station WJLE, Gilbert reportedly cut off his penis and threw it out of the window of his Honda Accord as he attempted to escape law enforcement. It began shortly after he was parked in the way of traffic on a highway, with him speeding off after authorities flagged him down.

“When I pulled up behind him and turned my lights on he took off and refused to stop. He was all over the road the whole time,” Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper Bobby Johnson said. “He turned off on Old Liberty Road and came to a stop. He opened his door. He was naked and covered in blood. He then shut his door and kept driving.”

The chase went through two counties, and at some point Gilbert cut off his genitalia. “The Alexandria Police Department spiked him on Highway 70 as he was going through Alexandria,” added trooper Bobby Johnson. “He kept traveling westbound into Wilson County. The THP spiked him in Watertown but he continued westbound. We finally were able to box him in and got him stopped on Highway 70 right before the Interstate at I-40 and took him in custody. He was then transported to Vanderbilt Hospital.”

The first strip took out one of Gilbert’s front tires, but it wasn’t until the second obstacle that police were able to apprehend him. “The Wilson County Sheriff’s department tried to spike him past Watertown but missed,” said Johnson. “After that it became a slow speed pursuit with him running on his rims until we boxed him in.”

According to the authorities, Gilbert said he cut off his penis because he heard voices from his car radio that told him to do it in order to “save the world.”

Per Newsweek, the Alexandria Police Department confirmed some of the details of the incident and said Gilbert was receiving treatment for his self-inflicted wound. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but Gilbert reportedly has active warrants against him for unspecified offenses in Cookeville, Tennessee.

We have no words. At all.