Say What Now? Mama June Reveals ‘Rotten’ Teeth Just 3 Years After Getting $40K Veneers

Say what now

Mama June Shannon from “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” appeared to have “rotten” teeth just three years after getting veneers.

via: Page Six

The TLC star posted a TikTok video from her trip to Covington, Ga., earlier this week and showed fans all the sweet treats and sprinkle-coated ice cream she and her family bought from a confectionary called Scoops.

As she spoke to the camera about how wonderful it felt to support small businesses and not be recognized, her once pearly whites appeared to be terribly stained, alerting fans.

“Her rotten teeth are probably due to terrible hygiene,” one unsettled fan slammed in a Reddit thread about the video.

“They look somewhat white, just rotten and gray,” a second added.

A third chimed in, “Veneers certainly can look gross if you don’t care for them.”

“You gotta be a different type of unhygienic,” wrote a fourth disturbed user.

However, some fans defended Shannon, 44, by saying the stains on her teeth are from her sweet snack.

Ice cream or not, the “Mama June: Road to Redemption” star knows a thing or two about rotten teeth.

In 2020, she took “Inside Edition” into the dentist’s office with her to document herself getting pricey veneers after her crack cocaine drug addiction destroyed her natural teeth.

During her interview, Shannon admitted she blew through about $700,000 in “seven or eight months” for her drug addiction with her then-boyfriend, Geno Doak.

“Our habit was anywhere from $2,400 to $4,000 a day,” she confessed.

In 2019, Shannon was put behind bars on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at an Alabama gas station following a domestic dispute with Doak.

Doak, for his part, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, plus domestic violence.

The run-in with the law resulted in Shannon losing custody of her then-minor daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

Thompson’s older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon was awarded sole custody over her in 2022.

Since then, Mama June has seemingly turned her life around.

In fact, she was awarded temporary custody of her late daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s oldest daughter, Kaitlyn, in December 2023 after she died of cancer at age 29.

Kaitlyn, 11, was present with her grandma during her ice cream outing in Georgia.