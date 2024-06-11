Say What Now? Kevin Spacey Breaks Down In Tears Says He Lost Home to Foreclosure Due to Cost of Legal Battles: 'Not Sure Where I'm Gonna Live Now' | lovebscott.com

In an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan on Tuesday, Kevin Spacey revealed he lost his home to foreclosure after his legal battles drained his finances.

Kevin Spacey claimed to have lost his home to foreclosure after draining his finances to fight the wave of sexual assault allegations against him.

The embattled actor, 64, sat down with British TV host Piers Morgan for an emotional interview that streamed live on YouTube Tuesday, seven years after he was brought down by the #MeToo movement, and a little more than a month after a multitude of fresh sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against him.

Among the bombshell revelations to come from their conversation was Spacey’s confession that his ongoing legal troubles had cost him his home in Maryland. The actor said he bought the Baltimore propery in 2012, when production began on House of Cards, which he starred in. The home was nearby filming locations for the Netflix series.

When Morgan asked, “Where do you live now?” Spacey hung his head and appeared to weep. After a pause, he answered, “Well, it’s funny you ask that question because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore, is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction.”

“So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage,” the actor continued, “So the answer to that question is, I’m not quite sure where I’m gonna live now.”

He went on to explain that he had called the house home since 2016, along with his business partner and manager, Evan Lowenstein, and Lowenstein’s wife, Lucy, who have given Spacey unwavering support through his legal woes.

Spacey said the foreclosure was due to the fact that “I can’t pay the bills that I owe.”

When asked if he was facing bankruptcy, the actor said, “Been a couple of times when I thought I was gonna file, but we’ve managed to sort of dodge it. At least, as of today.”

“How much money do you have?” Morgan asked, and Spacey answered, “None,” adding, “Well, you have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay.”

Spacey revealed he was in “many millions” of dollars in debt, adding, “The house itself is many millions.”

“What are you gonna do?” Morgan wondered, prompting Spacey to reply, “Get back on the horse. Get back on the horse.”

Spacey recently spoke out about being blacklisted from Hollywood due to the allegations against him dating back decades, which first surfaced in 2017.

Last month, movie stars like Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone were pushing for the industry to welcome Spacey back into the limelight, despite new accusations being leveled against the actor in a documentary.

Ten men who claimed to have been victims of inappropriate behavior by Spacey spoke to British TV station Channel 4 for Spacey Unmasked, which aired on May 6.

The film followed Spacey’s rise to fame as a closeted gay man and his fall from grace as he became buried in accusations of sexual misconduct.

The Oscar-winning actor was accused of incidents dating back decades in both the United States and the United Kingdom that were separate from the criminal charges he was cleared of in both countries.

Spacey defended himself in a post on X, writing, “I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided ‘documentary’ about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There’s a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4.”

The actor first came out in 2017 in response to allegations by actor Anthony Rapp. At the height of the #MeToo movement, Rapp told BuzzFeed that when he was 14, Spacey allegedly tried to molest him at a Broadway show afterparty. A wave of similar accusations by additional men soon followed.

He was criminally charged in London the following year over claims made by four men. He pled not guilty to the charges and was acquitted last July. In 2022, a New York jury found Spacey not liable in Rapp’s civil suit over the molestation allegation.

via: RadarOnline.com