Say What Now? Georgia Woman Drove SUV Into Popeyes When Order Didn’t Have Biscuits [Video]

There’s nothing worst than when a fast food restaurant forgets a part of your order, but there’s different ways of handling it.

via: Complex

USA Today reports that a woman in Georgia was apprehended after she drove into a Popeyes because her order was missing biscuits. Belinda Miller was subsequently charged with felony aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the first degree.

The incident took place around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday night after the woman apparently threatened the employees. She also called and said she was going to drive her car into the building.

The location’s manager told authorities that the 50-year-old was actually given her biscuits before damaging the restaurant, but “was still not happy.” So she ended up ramming her SUV into the Popeyes’ east entrance, almost injuring one of the workers.

Even after colliding with the Popeyes, Miller kept driving, “until her car was stopped by debris,” the outlet writes. She then escaped and her vehicle was discovered at her home, where damage to the SUV’s front-end was evident.

Earlier this year, Popeyes gave a sponsorship deal to Dieunerst Collin, who in 2013 became known as the Popeyes meme kid. The 19-year-old is now a freshman playing football at Lake Eric College and has signed an NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deal with the fast food chain. To celebrate the launch of the partnership, Popeyes has started putting up billboards that feature Collin from the Vine-spawned meme and an image of him playing football.