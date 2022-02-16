Say What Now? Florida Woman Accused of Using COVID-19 PPP Loan to Pay for Murder of TSA Agent [Video]

Three people have been arrested for the fatal shooting of a Miami TSA worker, who was allegedly killed by a hit man — and the hit man was reportedly hired using funds from a COVID-19 PPP loan.

via Complex:

Le’Shonte Jones, the 24-year-old mother and TSA agent, was killed on May 3, 2021 outside of her apartment. Her 3-year-old daughter was with her and was also injured in the incident. The child was later taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Javon Carter, Romiel Robinson, and Jasmine Martinez are now facing murder charges. Martinez allegedly paid Carter to kill the woman using money from a $15K PPP loan she received. “Bank statements were obtained which show a series of withdrawals of over $10,000 in cash and/or payments which occurs over the following days leading up to the homicide,” the warrant reads.

Martinez allegedly felt like Jones was a threat because she was going to testify against Martinez and two other people. Martinez’s boyfriend, Robinson, is said to have worked out the details of the hit with Carter. The warrant also says that Carter recorded a video on the day of the shooting, where he can be seen counting a large sum of money. “Just another day at the office,” he reportedly said in the clip.

Jones was fatally shot outside her apartment building after work at around 3:15 p.m. by a shooter who was dressed in a black hoodie and driving a dark-colored Nissan.

“My daughter was taken away from me for a very senseless act,” Jones’ mother, Darlene Dukes, said. “She didn’t deserve to be taken away from me, her siblings, her friends, her cousins and especially from her daughter.”

In 2016, Martinez was reportedly arrested for battery following accusations of her hitting Jones, who was dating Martinez’s ex-boyfriend. Martinez had a run-in with the law again two years later when she was arrested for attacking Jones a second time. The month before Jones’ death, she had given a deposition in a case connected to Martinez’s then-boyfriend and a woman.

Carter and Robinson are in jail without bond. Martinez will soon be extradited to Miami-Dade from St. Lucie County.

