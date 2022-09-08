Say What Now? FBI Says Soldier Enrolled in the Army to Become Better at Killing Black People

A former soldier who prosecutors say claimed he enlisted to become better at killing Black people was kicked out of the Army following an FBI investigation that uncovered ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology.

Killian M. Ryan of the 82nd Airborne Division is no longer a soldier in the United States Army after FBI officials discovered he joined to become better at killing Black people. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26, CNN wrote yesterday (Sept. 7).

That same day, Army spokesman Lt. Col. Terence announced the former soldier was relieved of his duties due to “serious misconduct.” Ryan was charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a secret security clearance. The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force discovered Ryan had ties to white supremacist organizations, believed in Nazi ideology and made online threats of violence against minorities.

Prosecutors learned of his motives after the former soldier posted his reasons for joining the military onto his social media accounts. Court documents stated Ryan had “been in contact with numerous accounts associated with racially motivated extremism.” Records added that he used an email account containing the word “Nazi.” A social media handle believed to be his said, “I serve for combat experience so I’m more proficient in killing n**gers.”

Other concerning social media posts included the white supremacy symbol 14/88, which the ADL has listed in their hate symbols database. The number 14 stands for the number of words in the sentence, “We must secure the existence of our people and the future for white children.” Deceased white supremacist David Lane is said to be responsible for the phrase. The number 88 stands for “Heil Hitler;” H is also the eighth letter in the alphabet.

Pentagon officials believe extremism in the military is not a wide-ranging issue, but acknowledged the Capitol riots as a “wake-up call.” The former soldier also said he had not spoken to his father, a convicted felon, in nearly 10 years. An investigation found that the two spoke frequently.