Say What Now? Is Diddy a Secret CIA Agent? Wild Claims Put Out There on Glenn Beck’s Show Rapper is a Government Informant Like Epstein | lovebscott.com

Glenn Beck reportedly discussed a conspiracy theory claiming Diddy and Jeffrey Epstein acted as government agents.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is at the center of a new conspiracy theory.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock speculated the embattled music mogul could be a secret government informant like the late disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein.

Whitlock appeared on conservative pundit Glenn Beck’s program, where he explained why he believes Diddy could be a CIA agent. The music mogul currently faces a federal sex trafficking investigation and multiple lawsuits accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

Beck said he was “reading the stuff about P. Diddy is Epstein” and is “convinced Epstein was an agent of our government or a government, and it’s why he got away with so much. I think he was an agent for our government.”

Beck noted that Diddy “had a camera in every room. Everybody came over. Doing all kinds of stuff. He has dirt on everybody.”

He then asked Whitlock, “Do you think he was an agent?”

“Yes. I think a CIA agent. Would be my guess,” Whitlock replied. “And I think that a lot of the people in the rap music industry are.”

Beck appeared surprised by Whitlock’s answer, “Wait. Wait. Wait. You think a lot are?”

“Yes. Because, Glenn, look at — I mean, again, there’s no reason for you to know all these details, rap probably hasn’t been your thing. But it has been mine, ever since I was a kid. So I’ve followed the rap industry,” Whitlock explained before claiming, “Right now, there’s so little talent, actual talent, that — in rap music.”

Whitlock added that the rap industry “doesn’t require some level of skill and so these people are clearly selected.”

The BlazeTV host accused rappers of being “picked” and “groomed” by the “demonic” music industry to bring “down America and the freedoms that we have taken for granted here in America.”

Whitlock concluded his thoughts on Diddy’s legal issues by comparing him to Russell Simmons, who has left the country.

“I think that’s where Diddy is going to end up if there’s no criminal charges. I just think he ends up moving out of the country and existing from afar.”

via: RadarOnline.com