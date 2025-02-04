Say What Now? Dad & Fiancée Who Made GoFundMe After Son’s Death Now Accused of Murder, Torture

BY: LBS STAFF Published 51 seconds ago

The duo allegedly “abused” and “tortured” the child for seven months, before the father claimed in a GoFundMe that he lost his son in a “tragic accident,” with the fundraiser reportedly raising over $6000 in donations.

A California father and his fiancée stand accused of abusing, torturing, and ultimately killing the dad’s 4-year-old son — this after the dad allegedly set up a GoFundMe following the child’s death.

On January 31, Andrew Havrella, 36, and Lacie Fetters, 25, were charged in connection with the death of Havrella’s 4-year-old son Ryker Havrella last month in Palmdale, according to a press release shared by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The couple was arrested on January 21, per ABC 7.

Havrella is charged with one felony count of torture and one felony count of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. Fetters, meanwhile, faces felony charges of murder, torture, and assault on a child causing death.

Authorities reportedly began investigating the incident on December 3 after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a call regarding a medical emergency, according to ABC 7.

Per the medical examiner’s office, cited by the outlet, the manner in which Ryker died is still undetermined, however, the medical examiner reported that he was pronounced dead at a Lancaster hospital on December 3.

According to the DA, on December 3, Fetters “allegedly assaulted the child resulting in his death,” while Havrella “allegedly abused his child under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death” between May 1 and the day he died.

The DA also stated that the couple is accused of “abusing and torturing” Ryker in the “seven months” leading up to his death.

“Any form of violence against children is reprehensible,” District Attorney Nathan J. Hochma said in a statement, as noted in the release. “Our office will be their defender and will vigorously seek justice in this case.”

Havrella and Fetters’ arrests for the murder of the former’s son come after the father reportedly created a GoFundMe in of the son’s death, according to The Mirror, pictured above.

“We lost Ryker in a tragic accident on December 3, 2024,” Havrella reportedly wrote in the description of the fundraiser. “We are absolutely devastated by Ryker’s passing and are struggling to find the funds to cover the cost of the services and end-of-life costs.”

Before the GoFundMe was taken down, the fundraiser reportedly received over $6,100 in donations, per The Mirror.

Havrella faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted, according to the district attorney’s office. Fetters, meanwhile, is behind held on $3 million bail, and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years of to life.

Fetters’ arraignment is scheduled for March 6, while Havrella’s reportedly took place on January 31.

