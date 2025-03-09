Say What Now? Couple Charged After Missing Teen’s Body Dismembered After Meeting Man on Dating App

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 minutes ago

The body of a 16-year-old, reported missing almost two weeks prior, was allegedly discovered in a dumpster, with authorities suspecting she endured days of torture and abuse at the hands of a man and his partner over a missing piece of jewelry before her death.

A teen mother’s body was allegedly disposed in a dumpster and two adults are now facing charges in her death. The body of 16-year-old Miranda Corsette was allegedly disposed of on Friday in Hillsborough County, Florida, nearly two weeks after her grandmother reported her missing.

The girl, who was homeschooled and lived with her grandmother after the deaths of both of her parents, was the mother of an 11-month-old baby, per People.

Advertisement

In a press conference held on Friday, March 7, Commander Mary Farrand, acting police chief for Gulfport, said that the department was “very familiar” with Corsette as she was a “frequent runaway” with a “history of mental health issues as well as drug abuse.”

Steven Gress, 35, and Michelle Brandes, 37, are both facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Calling it an active investigation, the St. Petersburg Police Department said they’re expecting to bring more charges.

At the time of the charges, police reported Gress was already in custody on an unrelated drug charge, as well as for pointing a harpoon at Brandes. She turned herself in on Saturday, according to a press release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The suspects are both being held at the Pinellas County Jail without bond.

Advertisement

On February 24, Corsette’s grandmother reported her granddaughter missing. In the course of their investigation, detectives discovered that Corsette first made contact with Gress through an online dating app on Valentine’s Day.

They determined that she had agreed to meet him at his house, she then returned home before again going back to his house. This time, she did not return.

Corsette’s grandmother “said she normally comes home, so she doesn’t report her missing every time she leaves,” Farrand told the press of the chronic runaway. “She just didn’t come back in a timely manner this time.”

Police believe that Corsette had been staying at Gress’ home with him and his “domestic partner” Brandes since that time, but that on February 20th, things took a turn. An alleged “dispute occurred and she was beaten,” per the release. The alleged dispute was purportedly over a missing ring, according to NDTV.

Advertisement

“So from the 20th through the 24th, she was beaten and tortured because they could not find this piece of jewelry,” said St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway in the Friday press conference.”

According to the arrest affidavit released on Saturday, and reviewed by NDTV, Corsette was allegedly held against her will for more than seven days and tortured.

During this time period, Gress and Brandes allegedly beat the teen and ultimately suffocated her by forcing a billiard ball into her mouth and wrapping her face with plastic.

Detectives determined Corsette was killed sometime during this timespan, per the department’s press release.

Advertisement

After her death, police stated that Gress put Corsette’s body in a car and drove her 15 miles to a house in Largo, as detailed by Law & Crime, which belonged to Brande’s mother. Physical evidence from the house helped police conclude that Corsette’s body was most likely dismembered there, per the release.

From there, Gress allegedly drove to Hillsborough County and disposed of Corsette’s remains in a dumpster. In their press release, detectives stated they had “located the dumpster and are working to find the body,” which they believe to be in a landfill, per NDTV.

“This is a horrific crime. We are still investigating it, and we want to make sure we bring justice for Miranda,” said Holloway. “We will look at every piece of evidence that we can find. I want to say, we want to hold all responsible parties accountable.”

In his first court appearance, Gress allegedly said to the judge after the allegations were read out to him, “They just said I suffocated–” per NBC affiliate WFLA, before his public defender cut him off, telling him, “Do not say anymore.”

Advertisement

via: TooFab