Say What Now? 5-Year-Old Ohio Boy Shot by 'Intoxicated' Mother, Currently in Stable Condition

A 5-year-old boy in Columbus, Ohio, was shot and nearly killed by his mother, Trenise Turner, on Friday.

via People:

The boy was brought to Nationwide Children’s Hospital just after 5 p.m. local time after suffering a gunshot wound that went through both of his knees. He is currently in “stable condition” and awaiting corrective surgery on Saturday, the release stated.

Police were dispatched to Turner’s location after the boy was brought into the hospital by other family members.

They later determined that the son was lying on the couch next to Turner, 30, while she was “pointing her handgun at several adults in the home and making threats,” the Columbus Division of Police confirmed.

When she went to put the gun back into her purse, Turner allegedly fired a shot and struck her son in his legs, the release said.

Turner was arrested and charged with felony endangering of children as well as a misdemeanor, domestic violence by assault, according to online jail records.

She is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail.

Bless his heart. Prayers up that his surgery goes well and that he’s able to resume walking normally for the rest of his life.