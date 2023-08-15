Say What Now? 4 People Charged After Florida Woman Claims She Was Kidnapped and Held in Dog Cage

Four people have been arrested and charged with kidnapping in Florida after a woman claimed that they held against her will in a dog cage.

via FOX:

Monica Latresis Reed, 37, Cortez Jackson, 39, Kevin Holmes, 21, and Damon Tromp, 19, have since been charged with armed kidnapping with intent to commit a felony and false imprisonment with a weapon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Reed is facing an additional count of aggravated battery with a firearm after police say she allegedly pistol whipped the unnamed victim in the cheek while taking her hostage.

“The manner in which the firearm was used could have caused great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement,” according to a copy of the arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

The affidavit said Reed and the three others “did forcibly confine, abduct or imprison the victim against their will by for the purpose of inflicting bodily harm or terrorizing the victim.”

“This was done for the defendant to obtain information from the victim, namely the victim’s address, in regard to a potential stolen item,” the affidavit said.

The victim is said to have been forced at gunpoint inside a vehicle where her hands were tied with a cord.

The suspects allegedly duct taped the victim’s hands and feet together and her mouth shut. Jackson, Holmes and Tromp allegedly further helped to physically restrain the victim inside the car when she attempted to escape. She was then kept in a dog cage in Reed’s backyard, the affidavit says.

The victim somehow managed to escape. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched Saturday afternoon after the woman knocked on a door on Barnett Place in Pine Hills, Florida, pleading for help and saying she had just escaped after being held against her will in a cage at a nearby property.

Jackson is also facing a count of failure to appear on a previous petit theft retail charge, online jail records show.

The sheriff’s office told Fox News Digital no further updates were available on the case as of Monday.

People are truly nuts in this world.