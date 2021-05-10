Saweetie Responds to People Questioning Whether She Asked for Money for Impromptu Street Performance [Video]

Saweetie went viral over the weekend for performing at Santa Monica Pier and appearing to ask for donations.

She hopped on Instagram Live to let everyone know that things weren’t exactly as they appeared.

via Complex:

She explained to her fans that she saw someone performing on the pier and thought it would be clever to take their mic and do an impromptu concert for her fans. Not only did she figure it would generate attention for her new single, “Fast (Motion),” but she also realized that she could get passing fans to donate money to the struggling street performer.

“All the proceeds and donations from that tip jar was given to him,” Saweetie said.

This tactical marketing technique speaks to Saweetie’s business-minded approach to her career. Although she’s one of rap’s hottest artists, she refused to be boxed in as just a musician. She skillfully raps about her investments and is venturing into different forms of entertainment. The Bay Area native made her acting debut this year with an appearance on Freeform’s Grown-ish.

Saweetie sure knows how to keep the people talking, doesn’t she? Watch the video below.

