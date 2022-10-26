Salt-N-Pepa To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame [Photo]

Salt-N-Pepa are the latest hip hop artists to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

via: Vibe

The rap duo will receive the 2,738th star on the famous strip. Both MC Lyte and Roxanne Shanté are set to speak during the ceremony, scheduled for Nov. 4th.

Together, Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and third member Deidra “Spinderella” Roper created a lane in Hip-Hop for not only women in rap, but all artists to create music that pushed boundaries. The ladies, along with Queen Latifah, became the first female MCs to win a Grammy Award, and still hold the title for the best-selling album of all time by any female rap group with 1993’s Very Necessary.

Additionally, Salt-N-Pepa is the first female rap act to have an album go gold, and then platinum.

Their top hits include “Push It,” “Let’s Talk About Sex,” and “None of Your Business” all three opening the floor for women to proudly rhyme about their sensual desires.

“This upcoming star ceremony honoring Hip-Hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa will honor the amazing 80s music we all love and so many grew up with!” expressed Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez in a statement.

“We’re placing these ladies of Hip Hop royalty adjacent to Amoeba Music and right next to the Walk of Fame star of another Queen of Hip Hop, Missy Elliott!” she added.

Missy responded to the news on Twitter, celebrating the rap duo and welcoming them to the Walk of Fame.

???????? What a Blessing to be beside Salt & Pepa who inspired me to Rap! My sisters for over 2 Decades! & they took a lot of Criticism coming in this game to make the female emcees after them walk through the door a lot easier? Thank you S&P RESPECT? https://t.co/mqdbMUpnnA — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 26, 2022

“What a Blessing to be beside Salt & Pepa who inspired me to Rap! My sisters for over 2 Decades! & they took a lot of Criticism coming in this game to make the female emcees after them walk through the door a lot easier,” Elliott tweeted.

“Thank you S&P RESPECT.”