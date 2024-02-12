So Sad: Royal Caribbean Confirms Death of Passenger on 9-Month World Cruise | lovebscott.com

A passenger aboard Royal Caribbean’s nine-month-long cruise has died.

via People:

Rumors about a death on the Serenade of the Seas began after popular content creator Adita, who goes by @aditaml2759 and is traveling on the Ultimate World Cruise, said that the voyage “had its first death” in a TikTokuploaded on Sunday.

“Some sad news,” she said after announcing that the ship had reached Los Angeles. “We had our first death on the Ultimate World Cruise. A lady passed away last night. She was an elderly lady, and the reason why I know is because I was coming to my room when they were taking the body out.” Adita said it was something “very, very sad” to have witnessed.

‘I’m thinking it was probably a heart attack. But I don’t have much news other than it was a female elderly patient, or guest, that passed away,” she continued.

While responding to comments, Adita wrote that the deceased individual “was a solo guest, so she passed alone in her room.” Although the cruise line company did not address the circumstances of the death, they confirmed that one of its passengers had died in a statement to PEOPLE.

“A guest sailing onboard Serenade of the Seas has sadly passed away. We are actively providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones at this time. Out of the privacy of the guest and their family, we have nothing further to share at this time,” the statement read.

The 160-destination voyage departed Miami on Dec. 10, 2023, and has traveled through multiple parts of the Americas, including Brazil, Argentina and Peru, on its first leg. It began its trip to the Asia Pacific on Sunday and will continue to the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Europe through Sept. 10.

On Friday, Royal Caribbean told PEOPLE there may be adjustments to its travel itinerary due to ongoing unrest in the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

“The safety of our guests and crew is our top priority, and we are monitoring what is taking place in and around the Red Sea. In looking ahead at potential itinerary adjustments, we are currently reviewing alternatives for Serenade of the Seas, which is currently scheduled to transit the Suez Canal in May. Our guests and travel partners will receive an update from us in mid-February,” the company said in a statement to PEOPLE.

A 9-month cruise sounds dreadful.