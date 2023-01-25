So Sad: Randy Gonzalez of Enkyboys Dead at 35 Following Battle with Colon Cancer



Randy Gonzalez, the father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys, has died after battling colon cancer.

He was 35.

According to the family, Randy died Wednesday morning in hospice.

Randy went public with his cancer diagnosis in April, telling fans he was diagnosed about 6 months prior, and given 2-3 years to live.

He said chemotherapy could possibly extend his life a possible 5 more years.

At the beginning of his battle, Randy created a GoFundMe to help pay for his treatments — after he claimed he was denied at a cancer center at the University of Texas because they didn’t take his insurance.

He and his son, Brice, used their social media platform to spread awareness about colon cancer.

RIP.