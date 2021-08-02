So Sad: California Woman Dies After Being Shot in Front of 6-Year-Old Daughter in Suspected Case of Mistaken Identity

A California mother died after being shot in the head in front of her 6-year-old daughter late last month in what police suspect to be a case of mistaken identity, CNN reports.

via Complex:

Jacqueline Flores, 25, was sitting in the driver’s seat of her parked car on July 27 when she was struck by a bullet as her daughter sat in the backseat. “Fortunately, the child was not injured, but a bullet did enter the rear window where the child was seated,” Fresno County Police said in a statement.

Officers and emergency medical officials performed lifesaving measures on Flores when they arrived at the scene, but she was eventually transported to a nearby hospital and considered to be in grave condition. Three days later, Fresno Police confirmed that Flores had passed away.

Investigators believe Flores wasn’t the suspect’s intended target, leading them to conclude that this “senseless act of violence may have been a case of mistaken identity.” Fresno Police is asking that anyone with useful information come forward as they begin their investigation into the shooting that led to Flores’ tragic death.

We hope the Flores family finds justice.

Update to the shooting on 7/27/2021: Sadly, Jacqueline Flores passed away on Friday evening from the injuries she received. Investigators do not believe that Flores was the intended target, and this senseless act of violence may have been a case of mistaken identity. 21-040602 pic.twitter.com/2kWSS5ykXs — Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) August 1, 2021