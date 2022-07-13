So Sad, 15-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge After Allegedly Fatally Stabbing 14-Year-Old Aspiring Rapper in NYC Subway [Video]

A 15-year-old hip-hopper has been charged with murder in the fatal subway stabbing of a 14-year-old up-and-coming rapper in Manhattan, according to police and cop sources Sunday.

via: Complex

Ethan Reyes was an aspiring drill rapper who went by the moniker Notti Osama, and had reportedly been embroiled in a feud with the teenager accused of killing him. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday when a fight erupted between the two and spilled into the 137th Street/City College subway station.

Sources close to the NYPD told the Post that Reyes pushed the unnamed teen onto the train tracks during their scuffle. Reyes was eventually stabbed and tried to run away but collapsed on the stairs. Officers saw him bleeding from his stomach and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police recovered a knife and broomstick from the scene, and reviewed security footage which provided “clear images” of all parties involved, including the alleged suspect, who was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Sunday. His identity will not be publicly disclosed due to his age.

It’s unclear how exactly the teens’ dispute started.

“We thank NYPD detectives, with whom we cooperated, for the rapid arrest of a suspect,” MTA NYC transit president Richard Davey said in a statement. “That he and the victim are said to have known each other further underscores the senseless nature of this tragic incident.”

The Post reports Reyes’ family moved into their new home in Yonkers in May. His brother is also an aspiring rapper.

