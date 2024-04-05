Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Announce Divorce Following 13 Years of Marriage | lovebscott.com

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have called it quits.

via: Variety

The announcement was shared on both actors’ Instagram stories, and it featured a picture of the couple wearing tennis attire.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the statement reads. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher split after 14 years of marriage https://t.co/ArTuujFQgX — LBC (@LBC) April 5, 2024

After meeting at a party in Australia in 2002, the couple got engaged in 2004 and married in 2010. Baron Cohen and Fisher have three children together. Fisher is best known for her comedy work in “Wedding Crashers,” “Confessions of a Shopaholic” and “Bachelorette.” She also has an extensive voice acting career and recently appeared in the latest “Guardians” iteration for Marvel film as well as “Strays” and “Rango.” Baron Cohen made a name for himself by creating comedic characters on his “Ali G” show that spawned several spinoffs and the film “Borat.”

Recently, Baron Cohen was accused by Rebel Wilson in her new memoir of pressuring his “The Brothers Grimsby” co-star to do nude scenes which culminated with her threatening to call their shared agent and tell her that he was “harassing” her. Wilson also claims that the actor has tried to halt the publishing of her book “Rebel Rising.” Baron Cohen vehemently denied the allegations he called “demonstrably false claims.”