Sabrina Bryan Is ‘100% Down For’ Cheetah Girls Reunion: 'Would Love to Get on a Stage and Kill It Again' | lovebscott.com

Sabrina Bryan is ready to put her prints back on and reunite with the Cheetah Girls.

via People:

Bryan, 39, recently joined Cheryl Burke’s podcast, Sex, Lies and Spray Tans, and discussed her experience with fan-favorite Disney Channel The Cheetah Girls movies.

“The Cheetah Girls would most likely do a movie,” began Bryan. “I feel like there’s hints out there that there’s something going on.” Bryan confessed that she would “really love to do a reunion show.”

“I would love to get on a stage and kill it again with my girls,” said the professional dancer. “We were so many girls’ first concert back in the day, and I would love to go and reenact our stage work.”

Bryan then proposed that those girls whose first concert was The Cheetah Girls should “bring their kids” along for the reunion show.

“I’m not sure if that will ever happen,” she admitted. “I would be 100% down if that ever came up.”

Burke, 39, quickly asked, “So you guys are reuniting?” Bryan confirmed she doesn’t know, but acknowledged recent rumblings.

“Actually, rumblings and steps, I think, are starting to possibly happen,” continued the actress. “Nothing’s been greenlit. I don’t think, not yet.”

Burke also asked how the girl group faced challenges together, and Bryan shared how she, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Kiely Williams had a bit of “separation” from Raven-Symoné in between filming the first and second movies.

She explained that the latter was working on That’s So Raven while the other three girls were fully immersed in all things Cheetah Girls, including touring together.

“I think the second movie was a little tough behind the scenes,” added Bryan. “I don’t think you see it portrayed on camera at all.” She continued to explain how “really young” the girls were, adding they should have been “more cognizant” of how to approach the second film’s production “before [they] even went to Barcelona.”

Bryan clarified that “nothing happened in Barcelona,” adding that Symoné, 38, stayed in an apartment while the others remained in a hotel.

“Nothing was done on purpose in any sense. It just was not the four of us the way the first movie was,” said Bryan. “I wish we would have either fought to have her come to the hotel or for us to have an apartment where she was.”

“The time away from [set] is really what bonds you as actors and friends, And we had that in the first movie,” continued Bryan. “I wish we would have been a little bit more deliberate of, ‘It’s the four of us, and we need to be together.’”

Before Bryan hinted at a possible reunion, Symoné and Bailon-Houghton teased the possibility in a February 2023 interview, and Symoné toyed around with the idea once more with Entertainment Tonight last month.

All three Cheetah Girls movies are available to stream on Disney+.

It sounds like a Cheetah Girls reunion is definitely happening.