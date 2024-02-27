Russell Wilson Opens Up About Raising Ciara’s Son Future As His Own [Video] | lovebscott.com

Russell Wilson says he knew from day 1 that helping to raise Ciara’s son with Future would become his new burden and responsibility in life.

In a recent sit-down interview on the I Am Athlete podcast, Wilson shared his candid viewpoint on becoming the third parent to his wife’s child, whom she shares with Future.

Wilson says that upon meeting Ciara, 38, falling in love and then being introduced to her young son — who was less than a year old at the time — he instantaneously knew that he would have to step up.

“When I walked in the room and I saw, you know, little Future — he’s nine months at the time or whatever — he crawls in my lap and it was like, you know, this is going to be my responsibility,” the football star shared. “I remember leaving that night… and God said, saying to me, ‘Raising this child it’s going to be your responsibility.”

Despite him initially viewing it as a potentially daunting task, Wilson says in realizing the responsibility he was taking on, he was only more assured that Ciara was the one for him.

“I think [it was] scary just in the sense of — not scary — but it was more so of an opportunity.

Like, ‘Okay God, this is what you want me to do? This is, you know, stepping in to raise, you know, a child with C?’ And this and that and realizing that, okay God, like I know she’s the one for me but also, I’m going to take this responsibility,” Russell said, calling it a “gift even.”

During the interview, the football player also used the opportunity to refer to one of the oldest examples of a stepdad he could think of: Joseph of Nazareth.

“Jesus himself — like Joseph was – Joseph was a stepdad,” Russell continued. “Okay, it [Jesus] wasn’t biologically his so I’m [like], ‘Okay God, you’re going to — you’re going to have me [do] this? Give me this opportunity to love the way that you were loved?'”