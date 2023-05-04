Roddy Ricch Accused Of Being A Lean Addict By Alleged Baby Mother In $240K Custody Battle

Roddy Ricch is being accused of substance abuse in a custody battle with his baby mama Alexandra Kiser who is aiming for full custody.

via: HipHopDX

According to The Blast, a woman named Alexandra Kiser is asking a Los Angeles County court to give her sole custody of a three-year-old child she allegedly shares with the Compton rapper, while also making allegations about his gang affiliation and drug use.

“Rodrick Moore is gang affiliated,” she said in a filing, using his government name. “He has been arrested on a gun charge, domestic violence and regularly indulges in promethazine use, all of which are concerns for myself and our son.”

Kiser claims Roddy Ricch cut her off financially and is being forced to move out of a home he provided. She’s asking the court to establish paternity in the case and for him to pay $20,000 a month in child support, which amounts to $240,000 annually.

“(He) is a very successful and highly paid entertainer who goes by the name of Roddy Ricch,” she said. “He has a net worth of approximately $25,000,000. He commands fees of $500,000 for appearances.”

Kiser has also accused Roddy of being an absent father, claiming: “Since his birth, I alone, spend 98% of the time with him while Rodrick lives his life without any regard to his parental obligation or responsibility to spend time with Kadence.”

She continued: “Recently, he moved into the gated compound where he has leased the house where our son and I currently live and has only spent three full days with Kadence thus far and that has been since January/early February.

“He now asks if I could move out by this May or if he’ll give me a six-month extension to move after I expressed to him that I felt uncomfortable about the way he moved into our gated community, just mere houses from us, and then tried to keep it a secret.”

Roddy Ricch has reportedly hired high-powered lawyer, Samantha Spector, to defend him in the case.

Reports about Roddy welcoming his first child appeared online in April 2020 after Kiser (also known as Allie Kay) shared a photo of him holding the newborn on her Instagram page, before deleting her account altogether.