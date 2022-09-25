Rihanna in Talks to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

According to reports, Rihanna has been in multiple discussions with the NFL to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

It’s unclear if she’s officially signed on, but the NFL could be making an official announcement as early as Sunday afternoon.

Rih — who is already a Roc Nation artist — would make a lot of sense. She’s been sitting on new music for years at this point, so a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance would be a great welcome back to the industry.

It’s not the first time Rihanna has been approached by the NFL. If you recall, she turned down the opportunity in 2020 in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

We would love to see what Rih would do with that stage.