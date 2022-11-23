Rihanna Signs Multimillion-Dollar Deal with Apple TV+ to Document Her Stage Comeback

Rihanna has been noticeably absent on the music front in recent years, which makes her upcoming performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show even more significant than it inherently already is. Now, it looks like the process of putting that spectacle together is getting the documentary treatment.

via: The International News

The Diamonds hitmaker decided to share details about her personal and professional life and her comeback journey to one of the greatest stages of the world after becoming a mother.

“There is a massive appetite for everything to do with Rihanna, especially as this will be her major return to the stage for the first time in years,” a source told The Sun.

“She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now she is returning to pop as a mum.

“Rihanna is a massive force to be reckoned with when it comes to music and so Apple has paid millions,” the music insider added.

“The Super Bowl is one of, if not the, biggest stages in the world, so her show was always going to be huge. Add on top of that it’s a live comeback and the pressure is immense.

Before concluding, the source said that Rihanna “is keen for the world to remember why she is one of the greatest performers of all time.”

Bring it on.