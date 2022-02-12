Rihanna Says Being Fashionable While Pregnant Is a 'Challenge,' But Also Fun: 'I'm Enjoying It'

A few weeks after Rihanna and ASAP Rocky revealed that they were expecting their first child, Rihanna is opening up about her pregnancy.

While chatting with PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles on Friday evening, the 33-year-old singer — who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky — said that she has embraced the good and the bad that has come with her newfound curves.

Noting that “it’s fun” but also “a challenge” to play with fashion while pregnant, Rihanna told PEOPLE, “I like it. I’m enjoying it.”

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” the “We Found Love” singer added. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

Rihanna also explained that fashion helps her feel most confident these days. “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she shared.

“You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good,” Rihanna continued. “I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”

Late last month, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 33, were photographed out in New York City where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her bump adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewels.

In one of the sweet photos, which were snapped in Harlem — where A$AP Rocky grew up — the rapper kisses the soon-to-be mom on her forehead as they enjoy a snowy walk outdoors. A source confirmed to PEOPLE in November 2020 that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship.

Shortly after the photos, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is “excited to be a mom” and “couldn’t be happier.”

“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea,” the source said, adding, “she’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”

At the Fenty Beauty Universe Event, insiders got a look at Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin’s newest product launches, including the Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick, and bestsellers like Fenty Eau de Parfum and Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Rihanna revealed some of the Fenty Beauty products she uses daily to complete her own looks. “I love [Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler] MVP. I also really love Ballin’ Babe [lipstick] … and I love Board Memb’r [lipstick]. That’s one of my favorites — it’s like a deeper, burgundy tone. I love that one,” she said.’

Other guests in attendance at the event included Tinashe, Evan Ross, Madison Beer, Michelle Young, and Nayte Olukoya, as well as A$AP Rocky, who coordinated with Rihanna in a green and purple ensemble.

The matching outfits, Rihanna explained, were not planned, however. “I didn’t know what he was wearing. I didn’t even see him!” she told PEOPLE. “Like, he left the studio to come here.”

“That always happens with us,” the Grammy Award winner added. “We get dressed in completely separate [areas] across the house and we leave looking coordinated somehow.”

Rihanna’s comments come after she shared a new picture of her baby bump to kick off Black History Month. Her father also chimed in about her pregnancy, saying he’s “ecstatic” about the news and hopes that she has a girl.