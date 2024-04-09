Rihanna on ASAP Rocky Dressing Well, Wanting to Just Rock Sweats: 'I Be Feeling Bummy as Sh*t Next to This Man' | lovebscott.com

If you were making a list of the most stylish celebrity couples, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky would absolutely be on it. They may even be No. 1, but either way, they’re undoubtedly in the conversation. If you ask Rihanna, though, it’s Rocky who’s pulling most of the weight there.

via: Complex

In a new cover story for Interview Magazine, the 36-year-old discussed Rocky’s taste, admitting that sometimes he out-dresses her.

“I be feeling bummy as shit next to this man,” she told Interview’s editor-in-chief, Mel Ottenberg. “I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?’”

When asked if she feels competitive with the “Praise the Lord” rapper, she said, “No.”

Now that she has two children under two years old, she explained that she has had to adjust some of her stylistic choices due to motherhood.

“It’s more like I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?’ Moms are lazy dressers in real life.”

Elsewhere, Ottenberg—who is also Rihanna’s former stylist—asked her what’s on everyone else’s mind: where’s the music?

“I have a lot of visual ideas,” she explained. “It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals, and I don’t have the songs for them yet, but maybe that’s the key, this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make.

She then added that she “can’t tell” him because “the opps is watching.”