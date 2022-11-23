‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah’s Sentencing Pushed to After Holidays

Jen Shah will not be sentenced until after the holidays. Her court date has been pushed to January 6, 2023.

Jen Shah’s sentencing date has been postponed once again in her federal fraud case, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

On Wednesday, Shah’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, filed the request which was approved shortly after by Judge Sidney H. Stein.

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star, 49, is now scheduled to face her fate on Jan. 6, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Bravolebrity’s date was first scheduled for Nov. 18 but was pushed to Dec. 15 after U.S. attorney Damian Williams requested the postponement due to a “scheduling conflict on the part of several members of the Government team.”

Back in July, Shah stunned fans when she changed her plea to guilty just days before she was set to stand trial for allegedly running a nationwide telemarketing scheme. She had originally been arrested in March 2021 in front of Bravo cameras.

During her guilty plea, she took accountability for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing.

When Judge Stein asked Shah what crimes she committed, she admitted to “wire fraud, offering services with little to no value.

“We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry,” she added.

Her plea deal calls for 11 to 14 years behind bars and restitution of up to $9.5 million, but Judge Stein can go above or below the suggestion.

Page Six broke the news that Shah’s legal woes were filmed for Season 3 leading up to her July plea.

However, it’s unclear if her sentencing will be part of a Season 4 storyline since Andy Cohen recently insinuated that she won’t be returning for another season.

“Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” Cohen, 54, said during BravoCon 2022.

“But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.”

For her part, Shah was spotted hanging out with other “Real Housewives” stars at the same hotel they all stayed at during the three-day fan event.