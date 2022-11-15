‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby Addresses Colorist Accusations Amid Candiace Dillard Feud [Video]

Ashley Darby is shutting down claims that she is a ‘colorist’ after getting into an argument with Candiace Dillard on Sunday’s ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac.’

via Page Six:

“So, I really hate that I have to say anything about this and that I have to address this, but it seems to have just gotten like way out of control,” she said on Instagram Stories Monday.

“First and foremost, I am not a colorist. I know everyone wants to deem me that. They want to make all these accusations about me because of my own skin tone, but I don’t claim that because that’s not me.”

Darby, 34, noted that she has had disagreements with several other castmates — including Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant — and has not taken “the hue” of anyone’s skin color into consideration.

“I always start at a hundred with people until you give me a reason to take it down,” she continued.

“That is all that has transpired. I still care about the women on this show and I hope that everyone — including them — knows that nothing that I will ever feel about you is because of your color of your skin.”

Darby’s comments come one day after the latest episode of the reality show aired on Bravo, showing a heated verbal match between Dillard, 35, and the mom of two.

In the scene, Darby claimed that Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, has been “in some other DMs” of women and has been “flirty” with one of her friends at a recent event.

Dillard went on to claim that Ashley’s husband, Michael, whom she is divorcing, would leave her to have sex with another man.

After the episode aired, viewers slammed Darby on social media for her actions.

One fan tweeted, “@_AshleyDarby isn’t colorist the same way racists aren’t racist. Your beef with your skin twins end. Your beef with the dark skinned women go on forever.”

A second chimed in and said, “Ashley Darby is a colorist because she didn’t give Wendy the same opportunity for friendship she did for the bandits even when they had issues. Ashley Darby would NEVER hide anyone’s room info on a trip but she did to Candiace. Ashley literally treats them differently!!”

We’re not sure if a prank on a girls trip constitutes colorism, but we’ll leave that debate up to the viewers.

Ashley says that she’s not a colorist, & has had issues with every woman on the show no matter what the color of their skin was. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/DyvzbgtrRb — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) November 15, 2022