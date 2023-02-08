‘RHOP’ Alum Katie Rost Revealse She Relapsed: ‘I Failed’ But Am ‘Starting Over’

Katie Rost took to social media to update everyone on her journey with sobriety.

In a Tweet to fans, she shared that she relapsed and is ‘starting over.’

via Page Six:

“I relapsed, I had decided to abstain from drugs, white claw and Adderall, and sex, tonight I failed in one of those,” the former reality star, 42, tweeted.

“I did what I should went immediately to a meeting,” Rost continued. “But yup, starting over: day 1.”

Twitter users were quick to send their well wishes, with Rost replying to many.

“It’s not the end of the world I’m OK,” she told one follower. “But because I’m always an addict it’s so sad … especially after feeling so bold.”

Rost went on to tell another that she is “still standing” amid her “tough” time.

The Bravolebrity recently completed a stint in rehab, landing a job at Bethesda Co-op, an organic market, upon her exit.

“Jesus Christ, I started working, like a real job,” she wrote via Instagram Friday. “I just got off of an 8 hour shift working minimum wage.”

Rost felt like “a real person instead of a reality TV person,” revealing, “I made $14 an hour. … Keepin it real.”

In October 2022, the model told her followers about her plans to “kick alcohol and Adderall coping” in a 30-day program.

“I’m nervous. I’m scared but so excited,” Rost wrote at the time. “We will be dealing with trauma from being sexually assaulted.”

Earlier that same month, Rost told trolls to “f–k off,” clarifying that mental health “is not a joke” but a “process.”

Rost is best known as a Season 1 cast member of “RHOP,” going on to make minor appearances later in the series.

We wish Katie the best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Rost (@katierostofficial)