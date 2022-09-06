‘RHOBH’ Newbie Diana Jenkins’ Legal Warning Scares Former Friend of the Show Dana Wilkey Into Deleting Disparaging Podcast Episodes

Diana Jenkins isn’t playing around with internet gossip as it pertains to her reputation.

via Page Six:

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins successfully scared Dana Wilkey into deleting multiple disparaging podcast episodes after sending the latter a cease-and-desist letter.

Wilkey, 47, removed “Deep Dive on Sanela Diana Jenkins with Enty, part 1” and “Deep Dive on Sanela Diana Jenkins with Enty, part 2.”

According to Jenkins’ legal team, the episodes — originally dropped in May — were filled with false and defamatory accusations.

As Page Six previously reported, Jenkins, 49, issued a series of strongly worded legal letters to various bloggers, podcasters and publications who’ve perpetuated unfounded gossip that she had ties to Jeffrey Epstein and his sex-trafficking ring.

She has vehemently denied any involvement with the late pedophile’s crimes.

“She’s not going to stop until every apology is issued, and she’ll do whatever it takes to clear her name and her family’s reputation,” an insider close to the Bosnian refugee-turned-millionaire tells Page Six exclusively.

“She’ll spare absolutely no cost when it comes to taking legal action.”

Reps for Jenkins and Wilkey did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Wilkey, who appeared on the first three seasons of “RHOBH” in a limited role, received her legal letter from Jenkins on Aug. 31. Addressing the “Dishing Drama” podcast host specifically, attorney J. Erik Connolly, demanded that she retract several allegations made about Jenkins.

Wilkey claimed that Jenkins had extramarital affairs with the likes of Justin Timberlake and Guy Ritchie, and accused her of being a “madame” who sex-trafficked young women across continents and connected celebrities with prostitutes, among other iniquitous claims.

“I write to demand that you immediately remove these false and defamatory statements and issue notices acknowledging that you had no factual basis for any of the statements and implications made about Ms. Jenkins,” Connolly wrote to Wilkey.

“Your continued publication of these statements will be met with immediate legal action by Ms. Jenkins.”

Wilkey wasn’t the only entity on Jenkins’ list. Sharrell, Jezebel, Gawker, Heavy, “Sexy Unique Podcast,” the South China Morning Post and Wlikey’s aforementioned podcast guest, Enty Lawyer, were also hit with written warnings.

Enty Lawyer, for his part, has since taken down a November 2021 Twitter post in which he accused Jenkins of spending time with Epstein and that her book, “Room 23,” was a front for celebrity prostitution.

Enty Lawyer also notably shared a photo of Epstein and former President Donald Trump hobnobbing with a blond woman thought to be Jenkins, leading to additional stories and posts requiring her response.

The Bravo rookie — who joined “Beverly Hills” this year in Season 12 — has denied it is her in the shot, while her legal team claims the woman in question is Belgian model Ingrid Seynhaeve.

“Sexy Unique Podcast” has also taken down Instagram and TikTok posts made about Jenkins. The businesswoman and philanthropist hoped for such results when she took legal action against her detractors last week.

“She wants to end these lies about Epstein and being a madame,” a source told Page Six at the time.

“Right now, she’s really focused on shutting down all that’s been said about her,” the insider continued. “She’s not just doing this because she’s bored. People keep on repeating the lies and she wants them to stop.”

Before Jenkins began her legal fight against the Epstein claims, she leveled accusations that she hired social media bots to post racist comments directed at co-star Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax.

Jenkins shut down such speculation in an Instagram post last month, while also claiming that Beauvais’ supporters were “threatening” her life and the lives of her loved ones.

“To those people who have been attacking my family and threatening our lives, you are also spreading hate and creating fear,” she wrote in part. “Please stop.”

Shortly after, the mom of three — who shares son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins, and daughter Eliyanah, 2, with fiancé Asher Monroe — ended up hiring around-the-clock security.

“The bodyguards are 24/7,” a source told Page Six. “She’s taking every precaution she can to protect herself and her family.”

We’re not even mad — people shouldn’t be able to circulate whatever lies about others on the internet without repercussion.