RHOA's Falynn Guobadia Shares First Look at Her and Fiancé Jaylan Banks' Baby Daughter Emma [Photo]

Falynn Guobadia is giving her followers a first look at her baby girl.

via People:

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 32, shared her first photo of newborn daughter Emma Sang, whom she shares with fiancé Jaylan Banks.

In the sweet photo, their 4-week-old daughter is wrapped in a white blanket with a flower in her hair. The proud parents — who got engaged in October— both posted the same photo with her name as the caption.

An Instagram account was also made for their daughter.

The couple welcomed their first child together on Nov. 26, revealing the news on Instagram last month with photos of Emma’s tiny hand. “Emma Sang Pina? She’s absolutely perfect and healthy. 11.26.21” Falynn captioned the post.

Falynn first announced she was pregnant in August in a YouTube video. She’s already a mom to three sons.

“Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby,” she said in the video while sitting next to Banks. “Jaylan and I are expecting. We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan’s first baby, so welcome aboard.”

During the video, Falynn praised her then-boyfriend for being a father figure to her three sons and knowing how to also “be their best friend.”

“I’m as ready as I can ever be,” Banks said of having his first child. “I’ve always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I’m giving back to the boys what I’ve never received…I’m ready to start the new adventure with you.”

The pregnancy news came less than one month after Falynn announced she was “officially divorced” from her husband Simon Guobadia, who is now engaged to her RHOA costar Porsha Williams.

Simon, 57, filed for divorce from Falynn twice — first back in January (a filing he later withdrew) and then in February. He and Falynn had been together for five years, and married for two.

Take a look at the little one below. So cute!