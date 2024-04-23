'RHOA' Star Shereé Whitfield 'Breaking Bread' With Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia During Heated Divorce Battle | lovebscott.com

Who gon’ check her, boo? Well, Porsha just might very soon.

Shereé Whitfield was spotted hanging out with her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Porsha Williams’ soon-to-be ex-husband despite the two being locked in a nasty divorce feud.

Whitfield didn’t even try to hide the hangout, which went down at an event in Atlanta on Monday night. Wearing a low-cut bodysuit, jeans, and heels, the Bravolebrity looked thick as thieves with Simon Guobadia as she posed alongside him and smiled as if they were old pals.

Simon’s caption solidified the seriousness of their friendship and seemed to fire shots in his estranged wife’s direction.

“Great breaking bread with good and loyal friends,” he wrote alongside the picture. Simon emphasized the group’s closeness by adding, “#loyalfriends” when he shared the photo for all to see on social media Tuesday afternoon. He doubled down on their hangout, sharing even more shots showing them together.

Comments immediately began to roll in, with RHOA fans questioning which side Whitfield was taking in their nasty and ongoing divorce.

“Sheree you ain’t slick boo,” one person replied. “The shade,” another wrote, adding a laughing emoji. “Uh oh, Sheree, you just lost a friend,” posted a third.

Someone else questioned: “I wonder if Porsha gonna try to get Sheree fired too??”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Porsha and Shereé’s team for comment.

Whitfield marks the second Georgia peach who has shoved Simon in Williams’ face since she filed for divorce in February after just 15 months of marriage. Porsha’s archenemy NeNe Leakes was the first that appeared to take his side in their split.

via: RadarOnline