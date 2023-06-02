Report: ‘RHOA’ Cast Members Worried About Show Being Recast as Dismal Ratings for Season 15 Continue to Drop

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 is four episodes into its run so far, but things might be taking a sour turn before we’ve even reached the halfway mark.

via: Radar Online

The current season of Real Housewives of Atlanta has failed to connect with viewers and sources said some of the cast are concerned about being axed due to poor ratings, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Season 15 of the Bravo show premiered on May 7 to 834,000 viewers and 0.28 in the key demo. The following week only 738k viewers turned in but that had dropped to 657k in the latest episode that aired on May 28.

Sources close to the show tell us the cast members are aware the ratings are extremely low. “They are worried Bravo will pull a recast on them as they did to the cast of Real Housewives of New York,” said an insider. “None of them feel safe, even Kandi.”

As we previously reported, last year, Bravo cleaned house on RHONY and got rid of all of the main cast members. The network recast the entire show and placed a select few of the old cast members on a spin-off show, where they are paid substantially less.

Last season, the show averaged around 950,000 viewers per episode. In season 13, the show was pulling in an estimated 1.25 million viewers every week.

Back in season 7, when the show still had reality show legend NeNe Leakes, it was averaging around 3 million viewers every week.

The current cast includes Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Shereé Whitfield. The friends include Ne-Yo’s ex Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes.

The fans have been roasting the season claiming the storylines have been yawn-inducing.

One fan noted, “Y’all not gone agree but I don’t think Marlo is the downfall of RHOA I think their are some OTHER housewives with boring made up story lines taking up space on the show #RHOA but y’all won’t let them go cause they’ve held their peach so long.”

“What did they expect? NeNe left . Porsha left, the ratings left right after that. Only person to bring drama and shake the table is Marlo. Everyone else is Boring and childish. #RHOA,” said another former fan.

Others suggested bringing NeNe and fellow ex-RHOA cast member Porsha Williams back into the mix to spice things up.

“Why did Bravo think centering #rhoa around the most boring hw aka Kandi was the move?!!! Kenya is single-handedly carrying the ratings alone, Andy needs to put his ego aside & bring NeNe & Porsha back,” the tweet read.