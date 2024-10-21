Home > NEWS

Report: Liam Payne Had Multiple Drugs Including Crack and Cocaine, in His System at Time of Fatal Fall

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Liam Payne died of multiple traumatic injuries caused by falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A partial autopsy found that the former One Direction singer, who died at 31, had multiple substances in his system when he fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Oct. 16, sources tell ABC News. Those substances included “pink cocaine” – a recreational drug that typically is a mix of several drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and others – as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack. An improvised aluminum pipe to ingest drugs was also found in his hotel room, according to the sources.

Payne’s body will remain in Argentina until the autopsy is complete, the sources also told ABC News.

Advertisement

Prior to Payne’s death, hotel officials called authorities and asked them to “send someone with urgency” due to a guest they said was “drunk with drugs and alcohol.”

“We need to send someone with urgency because I don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger because he is in a room with balcony, and we are afraid he could do something that threatens life,” the worker told emergency services.

When authorities arrived approximately seven minutes later, Payne’s body was found in the inner courtyard of the hotel, where he was pronounced dead at the scene, Alberto Crescenti, the director of SAME, Buenos Aires Emergency Medical Services, told ABC News.

A preliminary autopsy report from the Argentinian Public Prosecutor’s Office found that Payne died of “multiple traumas” and “internal and external bleeding.” Twenty-five injuries were reported on Payne’s body. The report stated that Payne’s head injuries were sufficient to cause death and the cause of death was related to the height of his fall.

Advertisement

The Buenos Aires Security Ministry previously told ABC News that ” multiple substances and broken objects were found in Payne’s hotel room.

A hotel employee suspected of providing Payne with drugs on the day he died has been interviewed by officials, Argentinian State Police told ABC News. That employee has not been arrested and no charges have been filed against them at this time.

via: ABC News

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Tyrese Haliburton Congratulates 50 Cent for Landing Las Vegas Residency: ‘Gotta Make Sure I Show Love to My Guy’

By: Walker
NEWS

Exonerated ‘Central Park Five’ Sue Trump for Defamation After Debate Comments

By: Walker
NEWS

Ariana Grande Weighs in on Cynthia Erivo’s Criticism of Fan-Edited ‘Wicked’ Posters and NSFW Meme: ‘I Find AI So Conflicting and Troublesome Sometimes’

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Charges Dropped Against Deaf Man After Bodycam Video Shows Phoenix Police Punching and Tasing Him on the Ground

By: Walker
View from space of a hurricane approaching the US
HUMAN INTEREST

Preparation Is Half the Battle: Safety Tips to Know for the Next Hurricane Season

By: Singleton
NEWS

Gucci Mane Plans On Dropping His Entire 1017 Records Roster Except For Two Currently Sidelined Artists

By: Walker
NEWS

Jelly Roll Calls X ‘Most Toxic’ App Ever, Says He’s Quitting It

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces New Lawsuits, Including Claim He Drugged and Raped 13-Year-Old Girl With Unnamed ‘Male and Female Celebrity’

By: Walker
Queer fitness influencers
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Health Is Wealth: 6 Queer Fitness Influencers You Should Tap in With

By: Jasmine Tianna
NEWS

Zendaya Channels Cher in 2001 Bob Mackie Couture Dress at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

By: Walker