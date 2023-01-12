Remember Him? Frankie Muniz Becomes Full-Time NASCAR Driver, Reveals First Race Date & Talks Goals

Frankie Muniz is making a major career change.

The 37-year-old ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star is gearing up to become a professional NASCAR racer.

via JJ:

He confirmed the news on social media and provided more insight about the decision in a press release. We also learned that we are just over a month away from Frankie‘s first race as a professional driver!

On Wednesday (January 11), Frankie confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a video documenting his long-time appreciation for the sport.

“Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams,” he wrote in the caption. “Excited for this opportunity with Rette Jones Racing, Ford, and our partners to go full time racing for an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023.”

He shared more in a statement shared with E! News.

“Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR,” he explained. “I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself.”

Frankie‘s car is the No. 30 No. 30 Ford Mustang. He’ll compete in his first race at Daytona International Speedway on February 18.

The star and his wife welcomed their first child – a son named Mauz Mosley Muniz– in 2021. Early last year, Frankie set the record straight regarding a rumor about his health.

It’s never too late to pivot!