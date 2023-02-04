Reese Witherspoon Says There Is No 'Legally Blonde 3' without Jennifer Coolidge

Reese Witherspoon is giving fans a small update on what to expect from ‘Legally Blonde 3.’

via ET:

“I’m beyond myself about Jennifer Coolidge,” Witherspoon gushed. “She deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now. And she’s just one of those people who is so naturally gifted and funny and that you can just tell people love her, ’cause she gets up there and everybody’s like, ‘I love her,’ but she’s just done a lot of good work in our business for so long, that it’s really nice to see her getting this incredible moment.”

As fans remember, Coolidge played Paulette Bonafonté, a manicurist who befriends Witherspoon’s character, Elle Woods, in parts one and two. While The Morning Show actress wouldn’t say much about the film, one thing she did assure, is that there will be no Legally Blonde 3 without Coolidge.

“There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge,” Witherspoon maintained.

As of October, The White Lotus star told ET she hadn’t gotten a call about the Mindy Kaling-attached third film.

“I know nothing, I mean I don’t know if they wanted to surprise me or something, ’cause I hear about it a lot,” Coolidge said of the highly anticipated third installment. “I heard that Mindy has this amazing version of our next round, but I haven’t seen it. I don’t have the call yet.”

When asked if she was looking forward to it Coolidge said, “Of course. Of course.”

“Legally Blonde? Why Not? Reese and Mindy!” the Emmy winner excitedly added.

While Coolidge said she hasn’t officially gotten the call, Kaling’s already written her in, telling ET back in April that Coolidge will “1,000 percent” return for the new installment.

“[She] is just someone who all writers would kill to write for,” Kaling said. “She is so funny. She elevates any material and she is just like… She can just do a glance, it is just hilarious. And so as a writer, it’s the jackpot. Especially in that character, her character, [beautician] Paulette, is so funny and their dynamic is so funny. It’s been really great. She [has] a very juicy story in this one. That’s all I can say, and by the way, Elle has a very juicy story. The two of them, seeing what they look like now after 20 years, is really fun.”

With Jennifer’s resurgence, we’re sure they went in and made sure there’s enough of Jennifer’s character in that script! It would be ridiculous not to!