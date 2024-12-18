‘Real Housewives’ star Karen Huger reportedly found guilty on DUI, negligent driving charges

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 mins ago

Karen Huger, a star of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” was found guilty Wednesday of five out of six charges stemming from a March car crash in Potomac, Maryland, including the lead charge of driving under the influence (DUI).

Huger, 61, could face up to two years in prison. Sentencing is set for Jan. 29.

The jury convicted Huger of DUI, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, and failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was acquitted of reckless driving.

The charges arose from a late-night crash on March 19, 2024, in which Huger allegedly drove her Maserati into a pole near Oaklyn Drive. Witness testimony and body camera footage presented during the trial painted a vivid picture of the incident.

An emergency medical technician testified that Huger swayed on her feet, refused treatment, and verbally lashed out at first responders. Body camera footage showed Huger slurring her speech and cursing at officers, refusing a breathalyzer, and declining to take a field sobriety test.

Huger’s defense presented two witnesses, including her cousin, who testified that Huger was emotionally distressed but did not sound impaired when they spoke on the phone shortly before the crash.

Prosecutors argued that Huger’s behavior, captured on body camera footage and corroborated by witnesses, demonstrated clear signs of intoxication.

Huger’s attorneys had previously sought to dismiss the case, claiming the evidence was obtained through an illegal search and seizure, but the motion was denied.

The case has drawn significant attention, with fans and critics of the reality TV star closely watching the proceedings. Huger’s sentencing in January will determine whether she faces jail time or other penalties for the convictions.

via: FOX 5 DC