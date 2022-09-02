‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14 Reunion Trailer Has Arrived



The trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s dramatic season 14 reunion has arrived!

via E!:

Just seconds into the preview, every member of the cast—which includes Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross—is throwing jabs at one another at a rapid-fire pace as host Andy Cohen sits back and watches.

Once some semblance of order is restored, the RHOA ladies get into the nitty gritty of hashing out their beefs (and they do not hold back).

Drew tells Shereé, “I have Cash Apps from people wanting to send me sex tapes of you.” An unbothered Shereé quips, “I would love to see that.”

Shereé’s good mood continues while discussing her new boyfriend following her messy breakupfrom ex Tyrone Gilliams. “What can you tell me about your new boo, he’s like a 10 out of 10?” Andy asks. Before she can answer, Kenya chimes in, “I heard that D is a 10 out of 10!”

Shereé continues to prove to be either the source or subject of much of the drama by later accusing Kandi of “talking about me every week on your show and I get it because I’m good click bait,” to which Kandi replies, “You think I needed you for click bait?!”

Sheree is then the subject of plastic surgery accusations from Drew, who says, “You’ve had your breasts done, your booty.” Shereé fires back, “My booty? Bitch, you crazy, this is all natural honey. Squats not shots, honey.”

Speaking of keeping it real, Kenya jabs Marlo for not being authentic, telling her, “Everything about you is fake, Marlo. Your name is not even your real name, Latoya Hutchinson.”

The Housewives continue firing shots at a mile per minute as Sanya and Drew’s season 14 feud wages on. “You’ve only been able to accomplish mediocrity at best,” Sanya says to her former friend. Ouch.

The three-part reunion begins Sunday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m.