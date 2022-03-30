Raven-Symoné Says She's 'Really Proud' of Will Smith for Apologizing to Chris Rock

Raven-Symoné is opening up about her initial reaction and more “politically correct” take on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards.

The Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper star, 36, spoke with PEOPLE (the TV Show!)this week, where she exclaimed “woo, ooh!!!” after Senior Correspondent Jeremy Parsons asked for her reaction to the shocking moment. “I mean, I love a meme. Okay?”

But while that was the Raven’s Home actress’ initial reaction, she said her “politically correct answer is, I’m really proud of Will for apologizing and standing up for what he believes in and also telling his truth.”

“And here’s the one thing I will say, in this industry, a lot of the times, we get the tail end of a long conversation,” the TV star added. “And the tail end will end up in an ‘ooh!’ moment or a word or something like that, and we take it out of context, and we blow it up.”

“We don’t know the rest of the story,” she added. “And knowing that there’s a long history and he was defending his woman at the time — of course, there could have been other times to do that — but thank you for making that award show very interesting!”

She’s always been one to keep it real.