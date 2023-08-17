Raquel Leviss Is Not Returning to 'Vanderpump Rules' for Season 11

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair (aka Scandoval) shook ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10, despite it not being on the show until the season finale.

ET has exclusively learned that after much back and forth, the 28-year-old reality TV star will not be filming the new season. The news comes after it was revealed earlier this year that Tom Sandoval was cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss, which played out last season.

“Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. There was a possibility up until recently she’d be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it,” a source tells ET. “Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she’s been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her.”

Last week, a source told ET that Leviss was not filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules because she’s prioritizing her mental health and enjoying a slower life in Arizona.

“Rachel has been spending time with her family in Arizona since leaving the mental health facility. Rachel has been receiving letters from people opening up about their own mental health journey and applauding her for taking time away from filming to focus on her mental health,” the source shared. “Rachel is in a really good place and has been enjoying a slower pace of life. She’s been doing Pilates and often goes hiking.”

Leviss was recently spotted running errands in Tucson, Arizona, while wearing a vintage Pink Floyd shirt, black biker shorts, sandals, gray socks, a backpack and glasses. Her hair was in a ponytail and she opted for the makeup-free look while hitting up her local drug store, where she picked up a few fancy water bottles.