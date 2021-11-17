Rapper Young Dolph Shot and Killed in Memphis, Law Enforcement Sources Confirm [Video]

Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

After rumors of his murder circulated social media, three independent law enforcement sources have confirmed Dolph’s death to local news affiliate FOX13.

Young Dolph has been shot and killed in Memphis pic.twitter.com/UJWPqNDm8M — ??Ciara?? (@CeCeMonroeBadd) November 17, 2021

Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop where the shooting happened, Makeda’s Butter Cookies, told FOX13 his employees said Young Dolph walked into the store to buy cookies. Someone then drove up and then shot and killed him.

This is a developing story…