Rapper Young Dolph Shot and Killed in Memphis, Law Enforcement Sources Confirm [Video]

November 17, 2021 11:36 AM PST

Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

After rumors of his murder circulated social media, three independent law enforcement sources have confirmed Dolph’s death to local news affiliate FOX13.

Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop where the shooting happened, Makeda’s Butter Cookies, told FOX13 his employees said Young Dolph walked into the store to buy cookies. Someone then drove up and then shot and killed him.

This is a developing story…

Tags:Young Dolph