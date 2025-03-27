Rapper Sexyy Red Named In Lawsuit After Allegedly Weaponizing Fans In Family Feud

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

From “pound town” to the courthouse.

Sexyy Red is facing legal trouble after being accused of inciting violence against the grandmother of one of her children.

According to court documents, the rapper, whose real name is Janae Wherry, is being sued by Nicole Barnes, the parental grandmother of one of her kids, for allegedly encouraging fans on social media to target and attack Barnes.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, claims Sexyy Red posted Barnes’ home address and a photo of her house on Facebook in December 2024, urging followers to “kick in the door” and “conduct acts of violence” against her.

According to Page Six, Barnes’ attorney, Steven Weaver, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the conflict appears unrelated to his client.

“Sexyy Red and her baby daddy are getting into beefs, for whatever reason, that have nothing to do with my client,” he said. Weaver noted that efforts were made to resolve the matter privately, but alleged that Red’s legal team “thought it was a joke.” He added, “Now they’re finding out it’s not.”

As a result of the alleged threats, Barnes reported the incident to police and claims she was forced to relocate from her home in Hazelwood, Missouri. The lawsuit states she has struggled to find another residence at a similar price point and is now undergoing therapy for emotional distress due to ongoing fear for her safety.

Barnes is seeking $5 million in damages.

The 26-year-old rapper is the mother of two children, a son born in 2020 and a daughter born in February 2024. Little is publicly known about the fathers of her children.

Sexyy Red rose to fame with her breakout 2023 hit “Pound Town,” which later spawned the Nicki Minaj-assisted remix “Pound Town 2.” Since then, she has collaborated with major artists including Drake, Bruno Mars, DaBaby, and Tyler, the Creator.

via: The Blast

