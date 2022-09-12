‘Rap Sh!t’ Gets Season 2 Renewal at HBO Max

Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ is getting a second season.

via Variety:

The eight-episode first season of the comedy series originally debuted on the streaming service back in July. The show follows estranged Miami high school friends Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) who reunite and form a group.

“We’re so happy to play in the world of ‘Rap Sh!t’ for another season with this incredibly talented team,” said series creator and executive producer Issa Rae.

The first season also starred Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler. Rae executive produces under her Hoorae banner, which has an overall deal with WarnerMedia. Syreeta Singleton serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Singleton also having co-wrote the Season 1 finale with Rae. Montrel McKay of Hoorae also executive produces with Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment. Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for Hoorae. Rae’s audio content company, Raedio, handles music supervision for the series.

Harry Styles’ Body- and Soul-Baring Performance in ‘My Policeman’ Seduces Toronto, Draws Standing Ovation

“This show and cast are one of a kind and I’m thrilled to get to do this again with them,” Singleton said. “We’re going bigger and harder!”

We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of ‘Rap Sh!t,’” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at Hoorae, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.”

Congrats to Issa and everyone involved!

Seduced and Schemed another season of RAP SH!T… #RapShit pic.twitter.com/XHfZEJJ3fG — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 12, 2022