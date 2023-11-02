Ramona Singer Axed From Real Estate Job at Douglas Elliman Amid Bravo Controversy

There’s more fallout for Ramona Singer.

via: Page Six

A source told us that Singer was fired from the gig on Tuesday.

The reality star has been embroiled in controversy this week since Vanity Fair published an exposé about “Real Housewives” network Bravo.

In the piece, it was alleged that Singer had used the N-word in a conversation with a black crew member during “Housewives” production on Season 13.

The lengthy bombshell feature claimed Singer’s alleged use of the racial slur resulted in a complaint at her show’s production and parent companies Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo and NBCUniversal.

But Singer denied using the slur at the time, and the results from an internal investigation were “inconclusive.”

Page Six reported this week that Singer has been cut from BravoCon — the network’s upcoming three-day extravaganza in Las Vegas — after she’d tried to downplay her use of the N-word in a text to a Page Six reporter which landed her in further hot water.

Singer announced in November 2021 that she’d joined Elliman with an Instagram post saying, “It’s official!! I am so excited to get started.”

Elliman also created an ad for her at the time that said Singer, “brings deep sales and marketing experience, fearless entrepreneurial instincts and a singular sense of style to the Elliman family.”

But a source told us that her tenure came to an end at the agency on Tuesday, and a link to her profile on the Elliman site by Wednesday said, “Page Not Found.”

Page Six reported in March 2021 that Singer was studying for her real estate exam. She’d first expressed interest in real estate in November 2020, and had used Elliman to sell her Upper East Side condo in 2018.

Bravo star Kelly Bensimon is a top broker at the real estate company since joining the firm in 2019, and current “RHONY” star Erin Lichy was already an Elliman agent when she was cast in Season 14.

Singer has seemed to draw most of the heat from the VF piece, even though it was intended to be look at the behind-the-scenes machinations at Bravo rather than its stars.

Either way, the consensus consensus among insiders has been that those figures came out relatively unscathed, while the Singer scandal has captured headlines.

Reps for Bravo and Singer did not immediately comment.