Raleigh Christmas Parade Performer Hit, Seriously Injured by Out-of-Control Truck [Video]

A holiday parade in North Carolina was canceled on Saturday after a truck pulling a float crashed and injured at least one person, news outlets reported.

via: ABC11

Multiple witnesses said the white truck with the CC & Co. Dance float lost control. That dance troupe had 200 performers in the parade, with some as young as 5 years old.

People said they heard the driver screaming out of the truck’s window that he had lost control and couldn’t stop the vehicle.

Police are still investigating exactly what happened, but it appears that the out-of-control truck hit a young girl and seriously injured her. The accident happened at Hillsborough Road at Boylan Avenue.

That intersection is closed indefinitely while police conduct their investigation. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid that area.

Raleigh’s mayor, Mary-Ann Baldwin said her heart ached for the girl injured at the parade. She expressed her sorrow in a post on Twitter.

Today started off with such joy. The Raleigh Christmas Parade bring smiles to so many faces. My heart was so full. And now it aches for the young girl hit in a tragic accident on the parade route. Praying for her, her family and our community. — Mary-Ann Baldwin ?? (@maryannbaldwin) November 19, 2022

“Our hearts and prayers are just truly with the family right now and just with all of those who have been with this event. That’s just all we can do is ask people to pray right now and lift them up,” Jennifer Martin with Shop Local Raleigh said.

“It was just a lot of chaos, just a lot of cops running, people running…It was crazy. It was traumatizing,” witness Brandon Patrick said.

The Raleigh Christmas Parade has officially been canceled because of the incident.