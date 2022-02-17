R. Kelly Hires Bill Cosby’s Appellate Attorney After Losing His Chicago Legal Team

The Chicago Tribune reports that R. Kelly, who was recently convicted on charges of racketeering in New York, has dismissed his Chicago-based legal team to employ the attorney who successfully appealed Bill Cosby’s conviction as his defense for his upcoming Chicago sex abuse case.

via: The Source

In a telephone conference on Wednesday with U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber, Kells said he wanted Jennifer Bonjean to represent him in the case, which is set for a jury trial August 1, 2022.

In Chicago, Kelly is facing charges of federal child pornography and obstruction of justice. There’s also separate aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges in Cook County, Illinois. He has two co-defendants, Derrel McDavid and Milton “June” Brown, whom are long time associates.

Earlier this month, Kelly’s three trial attorneys from the New York case also withdrew their appearances.

Bonjean was already working on an appeal for the 12 Play singer’s New York case and is due to file post-trial motions before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly this week.

The convicted R&B singer is still awaiting sentencing in a New York City federal jail after being convicted of racketeering. He was also found guilty of crimes including sex with underage girls.

His original Chicago-based attorneys, Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard told ABC Chicago, “The Chicago case, unfortunately for Robert, is far more serious.” “The Chicago case actually carries much more severe penalties than the New York case,” Greenberg said.

His sentencing for the Brooklyn verdict is set for May 4. He faces between 10 years and life in prison.

Incidentally, Cosby says he believes R. Kelly was railroaded.