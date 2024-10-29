BY: Jasmine Tianna Published 3 hours ago

Halloween is approaching! That said, it’s time to finalize your gag-worthy spooky season fit. That said, it’s always smart to switch things up in the costume department for Halloween. While it’s no crime to recycle past looks, stepping out with a new and improved fit is the perfect way to set the tone for a memorable Halloween. And, of course, we have the perfect queer Halloween costumes in mind to help you stand out.

The History of Halloween

Halloween has been a tradition amongst every generation. But where did Halloween derive from?

Halloween originated from an ancient tradition where the Celtics festival of Samhain would occur. People would light bonfires and wear ghost-like costumes to ward off ghosts.

Pope Gregory III designated Nov. 1 as a day to honor all saints. For the Samhains, it marks the beginning of the new year. Many Samhains believed that the night before the new year, the living and the dead could cross boundaries. They also believed that on Oct. 31, ghosts of the dead returned to Earth.

This tradition was described as “All Hallows Eve” — which is the tradition before their New Year. “All Hallows Eve,” later to be Halloween, happened before the celebration of the saints — also known as “All Saints Day.”

Although Halloween has changed in more ways than one, it’s still widely celebrated.

Halloween has always been a holiday that draws people out of their comfort zones. Many look forward to it because they can dress up and become someone else. It is a fun way to take a breath from the world’s reality and set yourself in your fantasy.

If you love to dress up and change who you are for a day, check out some of these queer Halloween costumes. You might even find one you will wear this Halloween!

1. RuPaul from “But I’m A Cheerleader”

It’s RuPaul, why not? But the real reason is that this is an easy outfit to put together. You could find these pieces in your closet without going to the store.

2. Damian from “Mean Girls”

Damian is the gay friend that everyone needs and the perfect costume for this Halloween. With a purple hoodie and sunglasses, you have everything you need to become Damian.

3. Albus Dumbledore from “Harry Potter”

Calling all Harry Potter fans! You can’t go wrong with an Albus Dumbledore costume. All you need is a white beard, a satin hat, and a matching wizardry robe, and you’re all set.

4. Carol Aird from “Carol”

There are only a few things you need to make this Carol Aird outfit come to life. You need confidence, red lipstick, a scarf, gloves, and a red hat, and then you will have your Carol costume on lock.

5. David Bowie

Looking for a costume where the makeup does all the talking? You may want to channel rock’ n’ roll icon David Bowie! Known as a style chameleon, Bowie showcased the iconic red lightning bolt makeup look for the cover of his sixth studio album, “Aladdin Dane.” Since then, fans have channeled this look for Halloween to pay homage to the late star.

This Halloween, you can become whomever you choose. Whether you want to glam up, emulate a character from your favorite television show, or channel your favorite queer influencer, Halloween is your time to shine.

What are your favorite queer Halloween costumes? Comment below!