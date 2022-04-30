Pusha-T Says Eminem Beef Rumors Was a ‘Misinterpretation’ From Fans, Pays Respect Instead [Video]

Pusha T is topping charts right now, but it doesn’t blind him. His eyes are on the ball, and he has stellar examples of how to handle fame without losing integrity.

via: Complex

Pusha-T says there’s no bad blood between him and Eminem—despite what some might believe.

The GOOD Music rapper touched on the rumored beef during a recent appearance on The Morning Hustle, when he was questioned about his diss tracks and fellow artists who nearly felt his lyrical wrath. Host Lore’l asked Pusha if there were any rappers he could’ve “killed lyrically,” but ultimately chose to let them slide.

King Push laughed and took a few moments, before declining to drop any names.

“I can’t. Listen, I don’t even want to put the energy out there,” he said.

Lore’l then asked Pusha if fans ever tried to pit him against another artist, but he refused to take the bait.

“I saw just recently on Twitter people saying myself and Eminem,” he revealed. “I’m like, bro! It was a misinterpretation of something I don’t even remember. Something I said or whatever. But you know, people decode, and they have their own thing.”

Pusha didn’t provide any details about the purported rumors, but insisted he had nothing but respect for the Detroit rapper.

“And I was like, ‘Nah, man! Em is somebody that I respect,” he continued, before referencing Em’s 1998 appearance in the Lyricist Lounge showcase. “He’s one of them people that I really like what he does because, after all of his success, I can still find Lyricist Lounge Eminem. That’s a goal for me, personally.”

The interview took place fresh off the release of Pusha’s much-anticipated studio album, It’s Almost Dry. The project was produced by Pharrell and Kanye West, and featured appearances by Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

You can hear Pusha’s full comments below.